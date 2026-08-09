The development of modern technology has transformed the battlefield in Ukraine into an unprecedented training ground for digital warfare.

As Ukraine’s armed forces increasingly rely on innovation, senior military leaders in the West are beginning to express deep concern about the moral and psychological aspects of this new type of conflict. The UK’s Chief of Defence has shared his first-hand impressions of his visit close to the frontline, describing the reality of modern warfare as frightening.

A senior British military officer, Sir Rich Knighton (UK Chief of Defence Staff), has visited a forward command post of the Ukrainian 425th Assault Regiment, which is engaged in heavy fighting for the eastern town of Pokrovsk. Information about his visit and subsequent comments were published in the authoritative British publication “The Times“ (link to the source: www.thetimes.com/uk/defence/article/armed-forces-ukraine-war-russia-drone-6rb09bwgn). According to him, the management of combat operations directly from computer screens and the gradual transformation of real destruction into a semblance of a computer game (“gamification“) is a “horrifying“ trend that is changing the human perception of war.

The “ePoints“ system: Points against real human lives

In Ukraine, an official program for stimulating drone operators, called “Army of Drones: Bonus“ or the so-called “ePoints“ system, is successfully operating. Through it, military units send videos of successful strikes for confirmation, in exchange for which they receive digital points. These points can be exchanged for new drones and high-tech equipment through the state-owned Brave1 platform. A report in an investigation by the „BBC“ (source link: www.bbc.com/news/articles/c80p9k1r1dlo) shows that eliminating an enemy infantryman is awarded 12 points, eliminating an enemy drone operator - 25 points, and destroying heavy equipment such as tanks or missile systems - up to 40-50 points.

Although the Ukrainian command and experts (quoted by the military platform „War on the Rocks“ at: warontherocks.com/gamified-war-in-ukraine-points-drones-and-the-new-moral-economy-of-killing/) view this system solely as a logistical innovation for faster supply, Western analysts warn of serious ethical risks. Turning combat operations into a kind of “Call of Duty“ mode with rankings of the best teams can lead to a dangerous desensitization of personnel and a moral decline in the perception of human life on the front.

How the digital system is changing battlefield tactics

The introduction of the point system has a profound impact on the way combat operations are conducted:

Command and control shift: By changing the weight of points for different objectives (e.g. increasing the value of enemy drone operators), Kiev can directly and dynamically direct the priorities of its decentralized units on the ground.

By changing the weight of points for different objectives (e.g. increasing the value of enemy drone operators), Kiev can directly and dynamically direct the priorities of its decentralized units on the ground. Removing bureaucracy: Instead of waiting for cumbersome deliveries through official government channels, front-line units choose the exact equipment they need themselves through the Brave1 marketplace.

Instead of waiting for cumbersome deliveries through official government channels, front-line units choose the exact equipment they need themselves through the Brave1 marketplace. Stimulating the competitive spirit: Built-in online rankings (leaderboards) between elite units further motivate operators to seek out and destroy high-priority targets for asset accumulation.

At the same time, Ukraine is dramatically accelerating the pace of production, with the goal of providing millions of drones for the country's defense needs. Unmanned aerial vehicles are increasingly being used for so-called “deep strikes“ against military and economic targets inside Russia to compensate for the shortage of traditional ammunition and missiles.

Russia's reaction and Russian financial incentives

Moscow reacted sharply to the Ukrainian points system, defining it as a cynical dehumanization of combat operations. Analysts from the “Lieber“ at the West Point Military Academy (available at: lieber.westpoint.edu/gamifying-war-reward-incentives-outlawry-armed-conflict/) note that such systems can border on internationally prohibited practices of “bounties“.

At the same time, however, Russia applies its own method of motivation, based on serious financial incentives. Instead of digital points for equipment, the Russian Ministry of Defense pays direct cash bonuses to its servicemen. For the destruction of Western and Ukrainian equipment, such as tanks, helicopters or artillery systems, Russian soldiers receive massive financial rewards added directly to their salaries. Thus, both sides in the conflict practically commercialize and incentivize the destruction of targets, forever changing the ethics of modern warfare.