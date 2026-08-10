Olesya Ilashchuk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine did not intentionally direct drones towards Bulgaria

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova held a meeting today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk in connection with the entry of a drone into Bulgarian airspace in the Kardam region. Initial analysis shows that it is most likely a decoy drone “Maya“ used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

During the conversation, Minister Petrova expressed the serious concern of the Bulgarian side and emphasized that any unauthorized entry into Bulgarian airspace is unacceptable, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The Bulgarian side requested from Ukraine to provide all available information that could contribute to the full clarification of the circumstances of the case. Minister Petrova stated that it is essential for Bulgaria to take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The need for direct and effective channels of communication between the competent institutions of the two countries was emphasized.

For her part, the ambassador expressed deep concern about what happened and emphasized that Ukraine did not intentionally direct drones towards Bulgaria. She confirmed the readiness of the Ukrainian side to provide full assistance in clarifying all the circumstances of the case.

In connection with the entry of the drone, Bulgaria is also in contact with the Romanian side. Minister Velislava Petrova has also informed the foreign ministers of the European Union member states about the incident and the actions taken by our country. An exchange of the latest information on the subject between NATO allies is also expected on Wednesday.

Bulgaria will continue to consistently defend its sovereignty and the security of Bulgarian citizens. Our country also remains consistent in its position that the cessation of hostilities and the achievement of a just and sustainable peace through diplomatic efforts are of key importance for security and stability in the region.