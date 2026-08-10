See the remains of the drone that crashed near Kardam PHOTOS

A meeting is being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between Minister Velislava Petrova and the Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk. The reason is the crashed drone near Kardam, BNT reported.

Because of it, Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers on Saturday. After the meeting, Radev announced that shortly after 8:00 on Saturday the drone invaded Bulgarian airspace. The drone exploded meters from the Bulgarian-Romanian border, near Kardam and in close proximity to compressor stations in both countries.

According to the Ministry of Defense, it was most likely a Ukrainian decoy drone “Maya”. After the initial analysis, it became clear that there is no reason to believe that the incident was intentional. Additional examinations are pending to establish all the circumstances. An inspection for traces of explosives and mixtures will also be carried out.

Yesterday, President Iliana Yotova said that she was awaiting reports from the services on what the drone was and what its role was. Meanwhile, Ukraine assured that it did not intentionally attack Bulgaria and promised to investigate the case.