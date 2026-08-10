Demerdzhiev on the new laboratories: Our goal is to catch up with the backlog

Two new laboratories for processing blood samples of drivers for alcohol and drug use are opening in Plovdiv and Burgas today. The construction of a new laboratory in Varna is also at an advanced stage, with the goal of optimizing the time for processing the samples. Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev attended the opening of the laboratory in Plovdiv and spoke to journalists:

„Our goal and ambition is to catch up with the backlog by the end of the year and for the samples to start coming out rhythmically, just like the samples for alcohol. I also appeal to the prosecutor's office to create the necessary organization for this type of case, so that the quick results of the tests can be linked to the quick conclusion of the cases and where there is no evidence of drug use, people are not sanctioned in advance for too long.“

Regarding the financing of the two laboratories, Demerdzhiev said:

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Interior: "We created these two laboratories without public procurement, without spending any money. In Burgas, over 200,000 were planned, which were dropped, and with times less than the amount. The samples will start coming out in days. The delay at the moment is due to accumulated samples that have not been processed."