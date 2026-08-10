Alexander Dzhartov: The fire after the explosion near Belitsa is under control

The fire after the explosion in an ammunition warehouse near Belitsa is under control. This became clear during a briefing after the explosion in an ammunition warehouse near the village of Belitsa, Tryavna municipality.

"We are mainly working on two fronts - eastern and western. What is impressive in the last few hours is that there is no active spread of the fire. Where there is smoke, these are fires in the burnt area, which we are treating. At the moment there is no danger to the population“, explained Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Dzhartov assured that there is no danger of air pollution. The values are normal.

They remain ready to evacuate people living nearby, but at the moment there is no such need, he added.

"The fire is developing gradually, which does not suggest problems, but we do not underestimate the situation", he specified.

At the moment, there are 13 teams on the ground fighting the flames.

Tryavna Municipality is ready to help if necessary.

„There is interaction between all institutions, the situation is calm, I urge people not to react to publications on sociological networks. At this stage, there is no need for volunteers to come, as was written on social networks. The situation is under control“, said the mayor of Tryavna Dencho Minev.