Traffic and repairs in the heat: Restrictions on "Trakia" and "Hemus"

The summer tourist season and high temperatures continue to complicate traffic throughout the country.

The road network in Bulgaria is under increased pressure from travelers to the Black Sea coast, Greece and Turkey. State institutions are working in emergency mode to ensure road safety.

Restrictions and repairs by RIA on highways

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) introduces temporary traffic organization in key directions:

AM „Trakia“: Today, August 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., traffic in the Sofia region (between 34th and 46th km) in the direction of Sofia will be gradually limited due to the removal of roadside vegetation and mowing in the emergency lane (Source: dariknews.bg). Until August 13, mowing and cleaning of trenches will also be carried out in the lanes between 229th and 255th km (Source: offnews.bg).

Today, August 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., traffic in the Sofia region (between 34th and 46th km) in the direction of Sofia will be gradually limited due to the removal of roadside vegetation and mowing in the emergency lane (Source: dariknews.bg). Until August 13, mowing and cleaning of trenches will also be carried out in the lanes between 229th and 255th km (Source: offnews.bg). AM „Hemus“: From 10:30 a.m. today, a restriction is introduced at km 368 in the area of the village of Enevo (Shumen region). Traffic in the overtaking lane in the direction of Varna will be closed for the replacement of toll cameras, and traffic will be redirected to the active lane (Source: bta.bg).

From 10:30 a.m. today, a restriction is introduced at km 368 in the area of the village of Enevo (Shumen region). Traffic in the overtaking lane in the direction of Varna will be closed for the replacement of toll cameras, and traffic will be redirected to the active lane (Source: bta.bg). Measures against heat: At air temperatures above 35 degrees, the movement of heavy trucks over 20 tons is restricted in the afternoon hours (between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.) in the hottest areas, including Ruse, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Veliko Tarnovo (Source: bta.bg).

Border traffic

According to the General Directorate of the “Border Police“, the situation at the border checkpoint is dynamic:

Turkey and Serbia: The traffic is extremely intense. At the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint there is a concentration of passenger cars at the entrance and exit, and at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint the traffic is very heavy at the entrance for passenger cars (Source: bulgartrans.bg).

The traffic is extremely intense. At the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint there is a concentration of passenger cars at the entrance and exit, and at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint the traffic is very heavy at the entrance for passenger cars (Source: bulgartrans.bg). Greece and North Macedonia: Traffic is normal in the early morning hours, with vehicles up to 3.5 tons being allowed through the “Makaza“ and “Zlatograd“ checkpoints (Source: bulgartrans.bg).

Traffic is normal in the early morning hours, with vehicles up to 3.5 tons being allowed through the “Makaza“ and “Zlatograd“ checkpoints (Source: bulgartrans.bg). Romania (Ferries): The ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain suspended for an indefinite period due to the critically low level of the Danube River (Source: bulgartrans.bg). The crossing of the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out normally in both lanes.

Summary of the Traffic Police and the Fire Department: Disasters and fires

High temperatures and intense traffic have increased the number of accidents in the country. According to official data from the last 24 hours, dozens of serious incidents have been registered in our country:

Black statistics from the road: According to the summarized data of the Traffic Police, only for the past 24 hours in serious accidents in the country there were 1 dead and 22 injured citizens (Source: fakti.bg). Traffic police call for driving at a reasonable speed without risky overtaking.

According to the summarized data of the Traffic Police, only for the past 24 hours in serious accidents in the country there were and citizens (Source: fakti.bg). Traffic police call for driving at a reasonable speed without risky overtaking. Fire safety: Firefighters in the country responded to 136 fires within one day (Source: fakti.bg). Thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire department, large outbreaks have been localized near the village of Korten in Nova Zagora and in the Petrova Niva area (Source: bta.bg).

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports that the morning conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains are good, but the weather hides dangers: