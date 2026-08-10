Georgi Elenkov: The case in Plovdiv shows the need for systemic change

The case of a man beaten to death by minors in Plovdiv once again raises the question of aggression among children, the influence of the virtual environment and the shortcomings of institutions. The topic remains among the most commented on in the country, and discussions continue on social networks about how such violence could be committed by minors, who is responsible and why the group's behavior was not noticed earlier.

„What happened is far from just a Bulgarian model“. This was commented on in the „Interview in NOVA News” by Georgi Elenkov from the National Network for Children.

According to him, similar cases are also observed in other European countries. He pointed out that the National Center for Safer Internet works on cases related to violence against children online and radicalization in a virtual environment, and exchanges information with various pan-European structures. “No country is immune to such challenges, and yet we are particularly vulnerable“, claims Elenkov.

According to him, the reason lies in a number of institutional gaps that Bulgaria fails to address effectively enough. As a specific example, he cited the system for combating antisocial behavior by minors. In his words, it is “morally outdated and dysfunctional“ and needs reform and modernization.

Elenkov noted that at the local level there are good practices related to the work of the Commissions for Combating Antisocial Behavior and public educators, but they remain isolated.“Systemic change is needed“, he was categorical, recalling that the law that regulates this matter - the Law for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles - dates back to 1958.

Elenkov emphasized that responsibility cannot be transferred solely to one institution or one group of people. “When you say “we“, in fact there are no innocents. It is all of us“, he stated.

According to him, there should be neither a dilution of responsibility nor an additional polarization of society. “Let's use this horrific case as an occasion to talk about the necessary sectoral reforms“, he urged.

Among the problems, he pointed out the family environment, the parental example, the child protection system and education. According to him, children are often exposed to various forms of violence both at home and outside it, and this is subsequently transferred to the virtual environment. He recalled that the National Network for Children has been alerting institutions since 2022 about the dangers of the so-called. raids against people accused of being pedophiles, which lead to self-rule and self-murder. “This harms both the criminal process and the young people themselves who participate in it“, he stressed.

When asked what will happen to the children involved in the serious case in Plovdiv, after the investigation is completed and responsibility for their actions is sought, Elenkov said: “It is important that society does not define them as “deviants“ and “monsters“, thus placing them beyond society and avoiding the uncomfortable question of what in society has failed and created the conditions for their gradual radicalization“, he said.“

According to him, the big challenge from now on is related to the resocialization of the children and their return to the community.“