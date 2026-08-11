Turkish Interior Minister to Visit Bulgaria

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci will visit Bulgaria. A Memorandum of Understanding between the police academies of Bulgaria and Turkey will be signed during the visit, the press center of the Ministry of Interior (MVR) announced.

The two ministers are expected to speak to the media after their meeting, BTA specified.

The visit of Mustafa Ciftci was also announced by the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, where they informed that the two ministers will send a joint message about their determination in the fight against the "new generation of organized crime groups".