Demerdzhiev: The brutal murder in Plovdiv and the shameful prank with a child in Radomir are not just criminal chronicles

"I am addressing you not only as a minister, but above all as a father whose patience has run out", Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev wrote on his Facebook profile.

"The brutal murder in Plovdiv and the shameful prank with a child in Radomir are not just criminal chronicles. They are the ultimate, bloody diagnosis of the state of our society. This is not a red light, but a fire that is burning the moral code of the next generation. Our society is no longer just endangered - it is its victim. When violence and death become content for social networks, we are no longer talking about crime, but about complete pathology," he added.

"This decay did not start today. Over the past 20 years, our children have witnessed systematic impunity, in which the law was perceived as an annoying detail, and aggression - as the shortest path to success," the minister also pointed out.

"I know that the topic is painful, but it is time for brutal honesty. The state cannot replace the family, nor can it compensate for the absence of the parent in the process of growing up their child," Demerdzhiev added.

"No matter how solid the foundations we lay at home, the child's moral compass is deformed outside it. It is calibrated at school, among friends, in online conversations and in what adolescents consume every day on social networks. If you don't know your child - you don't educate him. If you don't know his friends - you don't protect him. If you don't know who he talks to and what he sees on his phone - you are not present in his life. Presence is not just physical coexistence, but a constant moral commitment", he said.

"Unfortunately, these so-called locales, the beatings and humiliations that are recorded and uploaded as a trophy, are no longer random incidents but an ecosystem. We are facing a well-oiled machine that methodically produces violence and turns it into the norm", the interior minister also pointed out.

"Over the past month, I have held a series of meetings with cybersecurity experts and social media analysts who track online radicalization. Until now, the state has often underestimated the scale of the digital processing of our children, but this period of institutional neglect is ending. The sources of this violence are not accidental - we see clear signs that some of these children are radicalized in closed online groups and through social networks, where they are taught that cruelty is strength and empathy is weakness", he said.

"As minister, I will use every means at the state's disposal to brutally combat the freaks who turn our children into weapons and normalize barbarism by presenting it as culture. State control will be imposed everywhere - without exceptions and without compromises", Demerdzhiev was categorical.

"I have also discussed this issue with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and we will do everything in our power to have these measures become law,", the minister explained.

"But this is a process in which parents are not an audience, but the first line of defense. Know your children. Monitor their circles. Be there - not with fear control, but with presence, support and as a moral compass!", added Demerdzhiev

"Because the state can close a network. It can wipe out groups. It can arrest a criminal. But the state can never replace the parent who chose not to be there,", he concluded his post with these words