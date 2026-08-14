BIRD.BG: The drone on the beach in Primorsko is a Russian Orlan-10

The reconnaissance drone thrown from the sea near Primorsko is most likely a Russian model “Orlan-10”. This is reported by the investigative website BIRD.BG, which has footage from the beach that allows visual identification of the aircraft. The journalists came out with a sharp position, comparing the slow reaction of the authorities with the express recognition of the Ukrainian drone that recently fell near the village of Kardam in Dobrika.

According to the information from the journalists, the footage from the beach in Primorsko is completely sufficient to definitively determine the type of machine, since its specific features are visible even with the naked eye.

“With a high probability, the “reconnaissance object“ that surfaced near Primorsko, as is currently reported, is a Russian drone “Orlan-10“. At BIRD.BG, we received footage from the beach that is sufficient to identify the type of drone“, the media wrote.

The statement continues with strong irony towards the Ministry of Defense and the leadership of the armed forces. The reason is the speed with which the institutions identified and announced the origin of the Ukrainian drone that fell a few days ago near Kardam, and the lack of similar specifics about the Russian device near the native Black Sea coast.

„I wonder if the Bulgarian authorities will react as quickly as they recognized the Ukrainian drone that fell near Kardam. Apparently, some drones are identified much faster than others. Especially if the military chiefs are returning from a team building event at Kintex in flip-flops“, the investigative site comments.

Earlier this week, specialists from the Burgas Naval Base examined the unmanned aerial vehicle that was thrown onto the beach in Primorsko. The Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that it was a reconnaissance drone. The device was collected and transported under strict security measures, but the military has not yet publicly announced its origin or specific model.

Just days before this incident, in early August 2026, another drone crashed near Kardam near strategic gas infrastructure. The authorities then responded with an emergency response and the device was publicly identified as Ukrainian.