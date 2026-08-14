Minister Peev: The new "Skoda" trains are the beginning of a large-scale modernization of the Bulgarian railways

The first eight new "Skoda" trains enter regular operation from today, and by August 20 their number will reach 20. This is the beginning of a large-scale modernization of the Bulgarian railways, announced the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev. He is traveling with one of the first electric railcars, which is named "Sredna Gora". The presentation was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Management of European Funds Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Minister Tsveta Timeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Transport and Communications in the National Assembly Neli Andreeva and the management of BDZ and NC “Railway Infrastructure“.

Minister Peev emphasized that the efforts to accelerate the administrative, certification and training processes were critical for the early launch of the new rolling stock.

Together with the upcoming deliveries of “Alstom“ trains, the country will have a total of 60 new compositions. The Minister was categorical that this is just the beginning and specified that between 280 and 300 wagons are strategically needed for the needs of national transport. “I would like to emphasize again that the trains that are leaving today are far from sufficient to fully cover the good service“, added Georgi Peev. He announced that talks are underway in Brussels to secure sustainable financing, which would turn the modernization into a consistent program, based on a detailed analysis of the number of passengers and the real needs of citizens.

A comprehensive approach to the reform is necessary, since the infrastructure and rolling stock go hand in hand so that the new trains can develop up to 160 km/h in the appropriate condition of the track. According to the minister, adequate rolling stock must necessarily be supported by well-motivated employees. “We have wonderful staff, wonderful drivers who work in poor conditions. Professionals in a system are the most valuable people – we must hear them and believe them“, he was categorical.

The new trains are named after Bulgarian mountains and peaks. They are equipped with Wi-Fi, QR codes for information and modern security systems. Minister Peev called on all citizens to protect the acquired property.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov noted that the project is a key part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. “We are investing over 400 million euros in new rolling stock. This is the largest renovation in the sector in the last two decades“, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.