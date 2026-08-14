Carlos Contrera: A walk around Sofia explains Burgas' choice for Eurovision

There is no need to shout "We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria", a walk around Sofia explains the choice of Burgas for Eurovision". This is how the municipal councilor from VMRO Carlos Contrera commented on the decision taken yesterday to hold the Eurovision song contest in May next year in Burgas.

Contrerra called on the capital's rulers to look around and think again about what they are saying and mainly what they are not doing.

According to the municipal councilor, there is nothing mysterious or conspiratorial in the choice of Burgas, as he believes representatives of the PP-DB are trying to suggest. According to Contrera, the decision has a completely logical explanation – It is enough for the Sofia government to come out of their offices and presentations and look around at what the city looks like.

Burgas beat Sofia and won the hosting of “Eurovision“. There is logic in this decision and the motives are clear. Congratulations to Burgas. Sofia must provide assistance with whatever it can and with whatever it needs to the host city, commented Contrera. He emphasized that hosting can have a serious positive effect on Burgas and the entire region, including on tourism and the local economy.

Contrera congratulated Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and his team. Holding “Eurovision“ in the seaside city will be an extremely good opportunity for Burgas as a tourist destination, as well as for the economy of the entire region – Burgas, Yambol and Sliven, said the municipal councilor. According to him, however, instead of looking for a “hidden plan“ against Sofia, the PPDB should ask themselves a much simpler question – how come two cities governed by them - Sofia and Varna - failed to win the hosting rights.

In his words, the problem is not that “Eurovision“ will be in Burgas, on the contrary, the city deserves to be congratulated. The problem is that the capital's administration is clearly not asking itself why a huge European forum bypassed the capital and went to the sea.

Contrera called on the Sofia authorities to pay attention not to political justifications, but to the real state of the city.

Burgas will host the “Eurovision“ contest next year. The two semi-finals will be on May 11 and 13 (Tuesday and Thursday). The final will be on May 15, Saturday. This was announced yesterday at a press conference on the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). There will be six more preliminary shows, and information about them will be provided in stages when ready, said BNT Director General Milena Milotinova.