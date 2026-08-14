Kostadinov criticizes Radev for officially giving the Black Sea Motorway to Turkey

A statement by the Turkish Minister of Transport, published in BTA, in which he announced that Bulgarian companies and specialists will also participate in the construction of the Black Sea Motorway, became a reason for criticism of the ruling party by the opposition party “Vazrazhdane”.

The chairman of “Vazrazhdane”, Kostadin Kostadinov, in a post on the social network sharply criticized the prime minister.

“Since we are paying 1.1 million leva per day to Turkey (the contract with "Botaş") because of him, he once again gave 33% of the potential gas field "Khan Tervel" in the Black Sea to Turkey, and now he is also giving the "Black Sea" highway to Turkey.

By the way, Radev said about the latter that it was a lie and that it would not be given to Turkey. And of course, he lied again", Kostadinov is categorical.

Referring to an article published in the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, Kostadinov reports that “Vazrazhdane” is once again learning about the government's actions from the news.

“Notice that we are learning the news not from our government, but from the Turkish Minister of Transport. It's as if we are a Turkish vilayet, not a supposedly independent state. The Turkish minister generously tells us that Bulgarian companies will also participate in the construction.

You see - they will throw a few pennies to heaven.

The Turkish minister says that their specialists have already studied the terrain of the future highway. Note - even before any agreement has been signed!

I will repeat myself, but it is as if we are a Turkish vilayet, not a supposedly independent state. Finally, the Turkish minister directly says that Turkey will exploit the highway after its construction.

It is quite logical to ask ourselves the following question - what else has the liar and traitor Radev decided to give to Turkey? All of Bulgaria or just part of it?”, commented on the decision of the Bulgarian government, which he learned about from the Turkish Minister of Transport, Kostadin Kostadinov, and added that either the Bulgarian citizens will remove Radev's government or it will destroy Bulgaria.

Kostadinov also commented on the upcoming presidential elections, describing them as elections of “life and death for the survival of the Bulgarian state" and called on Bulgarian citizens not to trust the current rulers.