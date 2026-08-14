Ivelin Mihaylov has filed a lawsuit against the National Assembly for causing him "huge moral and material damage"

Ivelin Mihaylov has filed an official lawsuit against the National Assembly for causing him moral and material damage as a result of the actions of the temporary committee for the “Historical Park“ in the 50th National Assembly. This was announced by the Velichie Party in a press release.

The party points out that the committee was created at the insistence of “Vazrazhdane“ and ITN, which, according to “Velichie“ were carrying out the “backstage will and orders of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski“.

According to the PP “Velichy“ through the commission “the entire power of the state was directed with full force against Ivelin Mihaylov, “Historical Park“ AD and all related close people and business partners“.

In the press release from the party, the words of the then acting Minister of Justice Georgi Georgiev were cited as the culmination of the actions:

“We must harness the entire state machine to crush this organization.“

From “Velichy“ define this statement as indicative of the way in which, in their opinion, state institutions have been used “to crush free voice and initiative“.

With the filed case, the question of responsibility and the damages caused is now entering the courtroom, the party states.

“With the filed case, Ivelin Mihaylov categorically declares that the time of impunity is over“, the position also says.

The PP “Velicie“ states that they will monitor the development of the case and expect it to be objectively covered by the Bulgarian media.

“Because this is not just Ivelin Mihaylov's battle. This is a battle for the right of every Bulgarian citizen to live in a free and legal state“, the party states.