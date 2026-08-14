Mitrakiev: If Toplofikatsiya-Sofia continues with its debts, there will be a domino effect in the energy sector

We as employers are raising the alarm about Toplofikatsiya-Sofia, because we see that things are not working out with public management. Toplofikatsiya-Sofia is in a vice, between KEWR and a lack of capital, while the concessionaire can provide investments, billions of turnover could be directed to Bulgaria. This opinion was shared by Boyan Mitrakiev, executive director of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria.

"We call on the municipal councilors and Boris Bonev to a meeting. We do not understand why they are working with such horizons of 2, 3, 4 years. If it comes to bankruptcy, very difficult decisions will have to be made. And Bonka Vasileva said it, "Sofia's power system cannot withstand" if we switch to heating and cooling with electricity. It means additional investments in the Sofia network as a matter of urgency. This puzzles me, why the councilors work with such calmness and such horizons - 2, 3 years. From year to year we have a 3-fold increase in the loss of Toplofikatsiya-Sofia", commented Boyan Mitrakiev.

According to him, the only possible option for the municipal company is a concession that should happen as quickly as possible:

"If the loss continues, the creditors providing services and products will begin to carefully consider how to get their money back for the transactions with this company."

And he added:

"Do the municipal councilors, as heads of Toplofikatsiya-Sofia, not see the finances? And we - KRIB, are intervening, because Toplofikatsiya-Sofia owes money to state-owned companies. If this continues and if something worse happens, there will be a domino effect along the chain, which will affect the entire Bulgarian energy sector and the business will suffer."