An accident with a victim and three seriously injured closed the Ruse - Razgrad road

A serious accident occurred this afternoon on the Ruse - Razgrad road shortly before the Pisanski Bridge. A car with a commercial registration and a bus with a Ruse registration collided head-on.

The car, in which a man and a woman were traveling, was moving in the direction of Ruse. Under circumstances that are still unclear, she entered the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the bus, which also had a man and a woman in it, BTV reports.

Police and three ambulances were dispatched to the scene, taking the four to hospital in serious condition with multiple injuries.

One of the injured - a 69-year-old man - has died. A 61-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman are in intensive care, and tests are currently being performed on a 55-year-old woman.

Another car was damaged in the accident. People who were driving directly behind the bus in the direction of Razgrad said that after the collision the cars bounced off each other.

Their car managed to pass between them, passing with only a broken headlight.

There are many scattered parts and spilled liquids from the cars at the scene of the accident. Investigators are taking action.

The road remains closed, with passenger cars passing through Pisanets, and trucks waiting at the scene.