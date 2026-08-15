Road conditions in the country: Traffic, fires and traffic police summary

The summer season is at its peak, which has a serious impact on traffic on the main roads in Bulgaria. According to the latest information from Ministry of the Interior and Agency „Road Infrastructure“, intense traffic is observed at the exit destinations to neighboring countries.

Traffic at the borders and measures of the RIA

Border checkpoints „Kulata“ and „Makaza“ : Columns of cars have been forming in the direction of Greece since the early hours. Traffic police regulate traffic.

: Columns of cars have been forming in the direction of Greece since the early hours. Traffic police regulate traffic. GCP “Kalotina“ and “Captain Andreevo“ : Increased pressure from transiting vehicles, reported by the Border Police.

: Increased pressure from transiting vehicles, reported by the Border Police. API Measures: A restriction has been introduced for heavy trucks over 12 tons at certain times on the “Thrace“ highways and “Struma“, as well as through the Kresna Gorge, in order to ease traffic over the weekend. Short-term repairs are also being carried out, for which drivers should be prepared.

Data source: Official website of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (www.api.bg).

Black statistics of the Traffic Police for the day

The road situation remains complicated due to the increased number of accidents. Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the past 24 hours indicate the following:

Serious accidents : 22 road accidents in the country.

Injured : 27 people received various injuries.

Deaths : Fortunately, there were no road deaths registered over the past 24 hours.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution along the Black Sea coast, where traffic around resorts such as Golden Sands remains extremely heavy.

Source: Information bulletin of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (www.mvr.bg).

Summary from the fire department: Over 140 fires brought under control

The hot weather complicates fire safety in the country. General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ (GDPBZN) released official data for the day:

Total number of incidents : Firefighters responded to a total of 198 calls.

Fires extinguished : 145 fires have been extinguished across the country.

Material damage: In 25 of the cases, direct material damage was caused. The remaining 120 incidents are mostly in dry grass and waste.

Injured citizens : Three people were injured in the fire incidents.

Source: General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (www.mvr.bg/gdpbzn).

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

For nature lovers The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports excellent summer conditions for hiking in the mountains.