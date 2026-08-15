Children and road accidents: A wave of serious cases with deaths and injuries

Fewer injured, but more children died on the road. This is shown by the data of the Ministry of Interior for the first six months of the year.

For the period January 1 - June 30, 2026, 548 children under the age of 18 were injured in road accidents - 37 less than the same period last year, bTV counted.

The number of children who died is four more - 14 in just 6 months. For the same period in 2025, there were 10 deaths and 585 injuries - 585.

275 of the injured children were passengers in vehicles. 121 were drivers.

Four children were injured while driving a car, 15 - a moped or motorcycle, 51 - an electric vehicle, and 42 - a bicycle. Among the injured drivers were children between the ages of 6 and 9.

On July 28, a 12-year-old child was in danger of death after getting on a scooter, losing control and hitting a tree.

In mid-June, a 15-year-old teenager was caught behind the wheel in the capital. He was driving his parents.

A year earlier, there was a race between the police and a 13-year-old in Botevgrad. The child secretly took the keys to his parents' car.

Dangerous intersection, riding mopeds and scooters by children - This is a regular sight in Lovech, say the people of the city. Often times – on pedestrian areas, without helmets and at high speed.

Within minutes in the area of the National Palace of Culture, dozens of children and adults can be seen crossing the road incorrectly. Meters from underpasses and pedestrian crossings.

Experts say – both stricter sanctions from the state and more control at home are needed.

“Explain the dangers, show good practices – riding a bicycle with a helmet, riding with reflective elements, clothing“, said Vladimir Todorov from the Association of Accident Victims.

The appeal is for drivers and pedestrians to be tolerant and always be careful, even if they have the right of way.