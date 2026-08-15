The Mayor of Nessebar: "Eurovision" is a chance for our entire Black Sea Coast and we should not divide

„Eurovision" is a chance for the entire Black Sea Coast and we should not divide, the Mayor of Nessebar Nikolay Dimitrov told BTA. The seaside town of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is celebrating its holiday.

According to him, the event is an opportunity not only for the host city, but also for the entire Bulgarian Black Sea Coast.

According to Dimitrov, it can build on the advertising that the region has already done over the years, including by holding the Giro d'Italia cycling tour in May, writes BTA

„People in Bulgaria should not be divided, someone should always win. Currently, Burgas is well represented. We have also participated with our presentations about our tourist potential, cultural heritage and the events we organize in the municipality, as well as other colleagues on the Black Sea coast“, said Dimitrov.

According to him, the choice of Burgas should be perceived as an opportunity for the entire country, and not as an occasion for confrontation between individual cities.

“When Bulgaria is presented, even if it is Burgas and the Burgas region, we are also involved. This is a presentation for Bulgaria. There is no room here for us to divide ourselves into this or that city“, noted the mayor of Nessebar.

Dimitrov defined the hosting of “Eurovision“ as a chance for the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and especially for the southern Black Sea coast. He noted that the accommodation base not only in Sunny Beach, but also in the entire municipality of Nessebar, is in good condition.

We need to sit down with all institutions and make the appropriate organization, said the mayor.

He recalled that Burgas Airport has also supported the city's candidacy, including the possibilities for flights and connections through Istanbul and other directions.

According to Nikolay Dimitrov, the upcoming music event can give a positive start to the summer season. He called on hoteliers and all those working in tourism to be responsible and comply with the requirements for hygiene, service and organization.

„This is serious preparation and we will also hold meetings with industry organizations, the Union of Owners, Hoteliers and Restaurateurs at the local level, because we need to come up with a common product and a common image,“ said Dimitrov.

He expressed the opinion that serious control over both tourist services and attractions is also necessary in order to guarantee the good presentation of the region.

The mayor of Nessebar also said that the municipality has been constantly investing in infrastructure in recent years and is ready to provide the necessary administrative assistance to the business in preparing for the 71st edition of the “Eurovision” song contest in 2027.

„We already have ideas for accompanying events to support the contest. There is work ahead and I am sure that with joint efforts we will perform excellently“, said Nikolay Dimitrov.