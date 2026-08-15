Economist: The feeling of price appreciation is a fact of life

The feeling of price appreciation is a fact of life. This is how economist Yulian Voinov commented on the topic of removing double labels and inflation in our country.

"There is indeed reason to say that prices in certain sectors differ significantly from official inflation. According to preliminary data for July, it is 4.4%, in June it was slightly higher - 5.4%, with the decline in July being mainly due to the decrease in oil prices. We ended last year with 5% inflation, currently we are below them. So inflation has not seen a drastic jump, a drastic change that cannot be explained and let's say that there really is some kind of price tsunami", the economist commented to Bulgaria ON AIR.

"This methodology misses the fact that a huge part of the price pressure of the price increase was carried out in 2025 - before the entry of the euro. It does not capture the main side mechanisms that influence the increase in inflation - the huge share of the "grey economy" in Bulgaria. A huge part of this money poured into the market, especially real estate, which drastically increased prices on the property market," he added.

In summary, Voinov listed the factors that contributed to the perception of higher prices.

"First of all, this is the money under the mattress, which was taken out and added about 1.2% to the inflation index. In second place is bank lending, which added another percentage to this index. In third place comes this rounding of prices or the so-called "1:1 speculation", mainly aimed at the service sector," Voinov added.