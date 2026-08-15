Sofia City Court remands man arrested in Geo Milev Park for transporting large quantities of drugs in his car with a baby

The Sofia City Court (SCC) remanded in custody the man arrested in the area of "Geo Milev" park in Sofia for transporting a large quantity of drugs in his car, and with a 4-month-old baby in the back seat.

The court found that the grounds of Art. 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for taking the most severe measure of detention "detention in custody" against the accused, namely, that there is a reasonable assumption from the evidence collected in the case that he committed the crime for which he was charged, and also that there is a real danger that he will commit another crime, prosecutor Maria Stoyanova told journalists.

In the courtroom, as well as during the interrogation, my client stated that this was an accident and that he regrets what he did. He did not in any way use his child as a cover for any illegal activity, said lawyer Milen Dyulgerov, the defendant's defense attorney. According to the lawyer, the child was in the car by chance because he was supposed to take him to his grandmother.

The court's ruling can be appealed within three days from today.