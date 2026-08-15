Fraport: Burgas Airport has capacity for increased traffic for Eurovision 2027

Burgas Airport has the necessary infrastructure and operational capacity to serve the expected temporary increase in passenger flow during the hosting of "Eurovision" 2027, and at the moment no large-scale infrastructure expansion is planned specifically for the contest. This was announced to BTA by "Fraport Twin Star Airport Management“ AD, operator of Burgas Airport and Varna Airport.

Burgas Airport is designed to operate at peak demand and can serve up to 21 aircraft movements per hour and approximately 50,000 passengers within 24 hours. The airport operator states that the infrastructure and equipment are sufficient to service the expected additional passenger traffic associated with the contest.

The flight program for the 2027 summer season has not yet been finalized and published, therefore, a specific number of additional scheduled or charter flights cannot be specified at this stage. The airport concessionaire specified that airlines are still going through the usual planning process for the next summer season.

Burgas Airport is in talks with a wide range of airlines and partners about the development of the route network, the attraction of additional services and the increase in flight frequencies in 2027, and the need for additional staff for the “Eurovision“ period will be determined after receiving more specific information about the additional flights, their distribution and the estimated number of passengers. If necessary, additional resources can be provided, and the organization will be coordinated with the airlines, ground operators and competent state authorities, Fraport said.

Burgas Airport operates 24 hours a day and therefore no change in its working hours is expected due to the competition. The operational organization of the terminal will be adapted to the final flight program and expected passenger flow. The airport indicates that they have significant experience in servicing peak days with intense seasonal traffic and a large concentration of flights and passengers.

Upon receiving specific information about the number of delegations, their flights and the requirements of the organizers, an organization will be developed for their reception and service. It may include coordinated passage through airport procedures, assistance in handling baggage and special equipment, information services and organization of transfers. All these activities will be in accordance with the rules for aviation security, border control and customs services.

The airport operator indicated that a coordinated operational organization will be created with the participation of the airport, airlines, ground operators and other competent authorities. Depending on the final flight program, the necessary staff, the use of the terminal infrastructure, ground handling, baggage handling and passenger flow management will be planned.

The comprehensive operational plan for servicing “Eurovision“ 2027 will be developed in stages. The airport specifies that it can be completed when sufficiently specific information about the flights, expected passenger flow, delegations and the overall transport organization is available. The plan will be updated until the event is held based on incoming operational information.

At the moment, Burgas Airport does not indicate the need for large-scale investments in infrastructure specifically due to Burgas hosting the song contest. In 2025 and 2026, the airport has implemented a rehabilitation of the runway and adjacent areas worth over 60 million euros, which the company has defined as the largest private independent investment in airport infrastructure in Bulgaria.

Burgas will host the "Eurovision" contest in 2027, with the two semi-finals taking place on May 11 and 13. The final will be on May 15. The selection was announced two days ago at a press conference attended by the city's mayor Dimitar Nikolov and the director general of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) Milena Milotinova.