Carelessness about ecology: Huge amounts of waste are stored on the territory of the Sofia plant in violation of the requirements PHOTOS

Huge amounts of waste stored in violation of the requirements, an inspection of the RIEW - Sofia on the territory of the “Capital Waste Treatment Plant“ at the Sofia Municipality found.

On August 14, 2026, the inspection carried out a follow-up inspection of certain mandatory prescriptions and again found violations of the conditions in the complex permit, namely:

- The storage of produced RDF fuel outdoors outside the designated areas was again found. The violation was the subject of previous inspections and regulations, but despite the control actions taken so far, the practice continues.

- Non-fulfillment of the regulatory requirement for ensuring remote access in real time to the video surveillance system of the Integrated System of Municipal Waste Treatment Facilities of Sofia Municipality – site “Sadinata“ has been established again. In this case, too, the requirement has already been the subject of regulations issued by the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Sofia.

For these violations, the operator has already been inspected and received specific instructions for elimination, however, the discrepancies are a fact and this is in violation of the prescriptions and conditions in the comprehensive permit. Therefore, the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection & Environment - Sofia took administrative and penal actions and issued mandatory prescriptions with a permanent term:

1. The Sofia Municipality to cease storing waste outside the boundaries of the Integrated System of Municipal Waste Treatment Facilities of the Sofia Municipality - the “Sadinata“ site, when this is not permitted under the current comprehensive permit.

2. Sofia Municipality to strictly implement the requirement to provide remote access in real time to the video surveillance system.

The extraordinary inspection is part of the consistent and enhanced control over the activities of the enterprise.

In 2025 alone, the inspection carried out 10 inspections of the integrated waste treatment system of the Sofia Municipality and drew up 12 acts for establishing administrative violations, with each of them taking the measures provided for by law – imposition of property sanctions. The sanctions imposed on the Sofia Municipality for violations in the 2025 SPTO are in the amount of 78,738.95 euros.