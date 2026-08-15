Fire breaks out near Sunny Beach

A fire is burning in the area of the Sunny Beach resort complex, BTA reports. The fire has engulfed dry grass and low shrub vegetation.

Four fire trucks and a water tanker have been sent to the scene. There is smoke in the area, a strong easterly wind is blowing. There are residential complexes and storage areas nearby.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Police teams are also on the scene. According to initial information, the fire was caused by people who had set up tents in the area. They have been evacuated, the Ministry of Interior said from the scene of the incident.

Firefighters continue to put out the fire and take action to contain the flames.