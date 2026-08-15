The murder of Georgi Kuzev: She was a good girl, she recently changed

The investigation into the murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv continues. A bTV team sought more witness accounts of both the victim and the detained teenagers related to the case.

On the day of the murder, the 17-year-old girl took a train from Stara Zagora and arrived in Plovdiv. It was she who arranged a meeting with Georgi, posing as a 15-year-old.

People in the Stara Zagora neighborhood “Zora“ claim that the 17-year-old girl has been living in an entrance there with her mother for many years.

Off-camera, neighbors say that the girl's mother is closed off, rarely communicates with them and usually comes home late. Regarding the girl, neighbors say that she has not caused any problems. She was distinguished by heavy makeup and sparkling blue hair.

In front of the camera, the people at the entrance are more reserved.

„She was a good girl. Now she has changed recently. A normal girl. She went out, made friends. I haven't seen her for a long time. I saw her in the photos on TV. Scandals, tension - not at all“, says Stoyan.

Another neighbor also says that the girl did not cause problems, was not conflictual and did not hang out with bad company.

The neighbors say that after the murder they saw the girl's mother only once - on Thursday, when the court was considering the teenager's detention measure in a second instance.

The bTV team also visited the village where the girl's grandmother lives. However, the woman refused to talk and threatened to release the dog if they did not leave the place.

According to neighbors, in recent years the 17-year-old girl has sometimes helped a woman from a neighboring block with raising her child for an hour or two.

The neighbors also say that the girl's father rarely came. His last visit was only a few days ago - on Thursday, the day of the last court hearing.

As for the other teenagers who participated in the beating of Georgi Kuzev, only one neighbor said she had seen one of the boys in the area. All the others said they did not recognize any of them.