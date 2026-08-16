The low level of the Danube revealed artifacts

The low level of the Danube revealed remains and artifacts from different historical eras, but also caused a real treasure hunt along the exposed river banks. After the discovery of mammoth remains near the Ruse village of Ryahovo, many people began to wander along the river in search of ancient and valuable finds, writes Nova TV.

Among them is the amateur researcher Rosen Petrov, known on social networks as Top Roskata. He made an expedition along the banks in the area of several Ruse villages and came across finds that, according to him, may be related to the Roman era.

During his tour, Petrov also discovered several bones. According to him, he contacted an archaeologist from the Ruse Museum and did not take the finds. “It is illegal to acquire, dig, or even transport to the museum, because it violates the integrity of the future study of the object or artifact. The law explicitly prohibits treasure hunting“, he explained.

The low level of the river has already given rise to numerous rumors about discovered gold. Local residents say that treasure hunters are searching for valuables with metal detectors in the Ryahovo area.

However, Rosen Petrov urged people not to take such actions. “Don't engage in nonsense that they will find gold. They may find something, but sooner or later they will be found and they will have trouble“, he said.

In addition to illegal treasure hunting, walks along the riverbed also pose serious risks to life and health. “Such a tour of the Danube in the newly discovered areas hides great dangers. You may come across mines and bombs from World War II that have not been defused. There are also very dangerous metal objects. Walking on this bottom is very dangerous and people should not do it," Petrov warned.

The emergency rescuers from the River Supervision in Ruse also issued a warning. According to the head of the "Emergency and Rescue Activity - Danube River" department at the General Directorate of "River Supervision - Ruse", Capt. Kamen Zhekov, the greatest danger comes from the unpredictable river bottom. “Many people think that when the water is knee-deep, they can safely walk from the shore to the island. This is deceptive if you do not know the nature of the river bottom. There are holes and a person can suddenly fall, and things can become fatal,“, he explained.

According to him, the artifacts themselves can also be dangerous. Among them are sharp and heavily corroded metal objects, as well as unstable structures that can cause serious injuries.