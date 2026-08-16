90% of fires in our country are the result of human negligence

About 90% of fires in Bulgaria are caused by people, most often due to negligence. This requires institutions to strengthen prevention measures. Forestry enterprises in the country have launched a campaign under the motto “Irresponsibility is the most dangerous spark“. In just a few seconds, a spark can ignite dry grass, and then the flames can engulf the forest, writes Nova TV.

Haskovo region is among the regions in the country with the most forest fires. Last year, the fire affected nearly 30,000 decares of forests, and a year earlier - over 120,000 decares, mainly in the Svilengrad region. Therefore, during the fire season, forest enterprises deploy patrols and firefighting equipment directly on the ground.

„We have been practicing this activity for several years. The fire truck is deployed on the ground and manages to reach the fire site in a very short time. In many cases, this allows us to intervene in a timely manner and limit its spread“, explained the director of the Regional Forestry Directorate – Svilengrad Mihail Mihaylov.

Rapid response is especially important in remote areas, where firefighters sometimes reach the fire after hundreds of acres have already been affected. „Late detection of the incident helps fires to develop. Moreover, it sometimes takes us more than half an hour to reach the most remote places in individual municipalities“, pointed out the director of the OD “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Haskovo Mitko Chakalov.

The fire near Topolovgrad alone has destroyed nearly 1,500 acres of forest in recent days. The previously constructed firebreaks also helped to contain it.

“The construction of these barrier fences and mineralized strips is carried out by the owners of the forest territories – state forestry and hunting farms and municipalities“, explained the deputy director of the RDG – Kardzhali Antoaneta Stoyanova.

In the Haskovo region, the firebreaks have a total length of about 240 kilometers. However, the fire department insists that they be expanded in some places, as they are not effective enough everywhere.

Volunteers are also actively participating in this year's prevention. They make rounds in the villages and monitor the areas where the risk of fires is highest. “We are touring these areas and have observation posts. People are already used to seeing us and are less concerned about what they are burning. We have detected violators. Last week, we caught an elderly man in one of the villages in the municipality who had lit firewood in his yard at around 2:30 p.m.“, said Petranka Kuzmanova from the volunteer formation “Trakia“.

Fines for illegally lighting a fire and causing a fire can reach 1,000 euros. Since the beginning of the year, 15 people have been sanctioned in the Haskovo region. According to the regional governor of Haskovo, Todor Ivanov, the current administrative penalties are not strict enough. “Farmers and other persons who do not comply with the bans should be sanctioned more strictly. Currently, administrative penalties are absolutely low, he commented.

Agricultural machinery is often among the causes of forest fires. One of the largest fires in the region two years ago was like this, when over 100,000 acres burned near the village of Studena.

The restoration of the burned areas will take decades. More fire-resistant species are already being planted in place of the burned forests. “All forest areas that have been burned to a large extent have already been afforested and grown. The results show that there is a good catch-up, so in a few years a new forest will be created there,“ said Mihail Mihaylov.