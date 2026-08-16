The Democratic Party defined the first 100 days of the Radev cabinet as mastering the failed model

"Democratic Bulgaria" defined the first 100 days of the "Radev" cabinet as a period of mastering the failed governance model and creating new risks, instead of real change. This is stated in the party's position, distributed to the media. Today marks 100 days since the government with Prime Minister Rumen Radev took office. The National Assembly elected the new Council of Ministers on May 8, BNT reports.

"A hundred days ago, Rumen Radev took sole power in our country, with an unprecedented majority and trust and a high claim - mastering prices and modernizing the economy, dismantling the oligarchic model, returning statehood. We also made our commitment according to the result that the citizens assigned to us – to be a constructive but firm right-wing opposition. To support genuine reforms, but also to expose imitations and to thwart attempts to go back. To propose solutions, to demand accountability and to defend the European course and the successful economic development of Bulgaria", the formation states.

The DB notes that 100 days are not enough to solve all problems, but they are sufficient to assess whether the ambitious goals of the "Radev" cabinet are being achieved, or whether the intentions of its authorities are far more modest - – "subordination and exploitation of the previous failed model". Our assessment is highly critical, the formation states.

Debt and taxes instead of reforms and modernization, personnel replacement instead of dismantling, a calendar with wishes instead of a bold and measurable management program, an empty chair and isolation instead of influence in the European Union and protection of national security and priorities, division in society instead of leadership and national consensus for the future, the DB states.

The DB also states that the cabinet has not fulfilled its promise to control prices and dismantle the oligarchic model. According to them, Rumen Radev's cabinet is also pursuing a policy of dividing society. The formation also adds that citizens did not vote for a new manager of the old system, but for it to be changed.