Military helicopter rescues injured man from a hard-to-reach area in Rila

A man with a leg injury was evacuated by military helicopter from a hard-to-reach area in Central Rila. An Air Force crew participated in the rescue operation near Lake Cherni Gyol, also known as the Black Lake.

An AS 532 AL Cougar helicopter from the 24th Aviation Base in Krumovo was used for the operation, "Nova TV" specified. The military got involved after a request from the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" - Blagoevgrad and with the permission of the Chief of Defense.

The helicopter took off at 10:23 a.m. Due to the difficult terrain, the injured man was taken out with the help of the onboard winch at a joint operation of the military and the teams of the Mountain Rescue Service.

The operation was successfully completed, and about two hours after takeoff the helicopter returned to the Krumovo airbase.

In all likelihood, this is the victim, about whom a signal was sent yesterday from the area of the “Ribni ezera“ hut. At that time, the MSS announced that his evacuation by air was being discussed due to the difficult terrain.

The signal for the victim was sent yesterday by the hut keeper of the “Ribni ezera“ hut.