The head of the Water Supply and Sewerage Company - Nessebar remains in custody

The Burgas Court of Appeal left the head of the “Water Supply and Sewerage Company“ (ViK) EAD in the Nessebar region, Svilen Stanchev, in custody. He is charged with requesting and receiving a bribe of eight thousand euros, the court's press service reported.

According to the indictment, he requested the money to issue a permit for connection to the water supply network for a site in the Nessebar village of Kosharitsa. The appeal instance overturned the decision of the Burgas District Court, by which Stanchev was released from custody with a preventive measure of “house arrest”. According to the state prosecution, the connection to the water supply network was carried out without a service contract, without issuing the necessary financial documents and without an official application and documents to the water supply company.

For the crime Stanchev is accused of, the law provides for up to six years in prison and a fine of five thousand to 10 thousand leva. The decision of the Burgas Court of Appeal is final and cannot be appealed.

The head of the Nessebar unit of "ViK - Burgas" in Nessebar, which is also responsible for the Pomorie region, was detained at the end of June. A day after the arrest, the head of the "Economic Police" sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas, Commissioner Assen Fortunov, announced that initially two people were detained on the main road near the village of Kosharitsa, one of whom was Svilen Stanchev. Numerous procedural and investigative actions have been carried out, including searches and seizures of private addresses and the offices of the Water and Sewerage Company in Nessebar, he said. During a search of a home, about 33 thousand euros in cash were found, as well as lists of names.

The involvement and relationship of these lists to the found funds are to be clarified during the pre-trial proceedings, said Commissioner Fortunov and added that special intelligence tools were used in the investigation after a court order. Prosecutor Assen Chervenyakov specified that the pre-trial proceedings were initiated on June 16 this year after questioning a witness.