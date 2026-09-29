Slavi Trifonov: I have fought many battles, but the one for Petrokhan is one of the strangest

I have fought many battles, but the one for Petrokhan is one of the strangest. I was sure that everything was so clear, that evil is so evil that you don't even need to identify it. It is such evil, on an instinctive level. And instead - mothers who themselves give their children into the hands of a pedophile-murderer and even after the murder of their child she carries the pedophile's photo close to her heart.

This is what showman and ITN leader Stanislav Trifonov wrote on "Facebook" after the latest development in the case.

Here's the whole position:

I've fought many battles, but the one for Petrokhan is one of the strangest. Yes, it's a crazy thing. I was sure that everything was so clear, that evil was so evil that you didn't even need to identify it. It's so evil, on an instinctive level. And instead - mothers who themselves give their children into the hands of a pedophile-murderer and even after the murder of their child she carries the pedophile's photo close to her heart.

I was going to say that it's abnormal, but in fact it's not. There are even other people who believe the mother, carry the photo of the pedophile-murderer, and the national media gives them a platform, sympathetically hands them microphones, films them with cameras and sheds another tear along with them.

This evening in front of the Courthouse, about fifty crazy people gathered under the slogan “No to lies and vandalism for Petrokhan“. Funny, sad, pitiful. I'm sure you will also find an appropriate word to describe this gathering of morons.

I forgot to introduce myself. I am the vandal against whom Kalushev's fans protested. I thought that with the demolition of this fucking stone everything would be over. The experts and institutions have spoken, their pitiful memorial plaque is no more... I said to myself: “The end, this disgusting story is over and its place is in criminology textbooks.“ But instead - protests, wishes for exhumation and vultures with cameras and microphones.

I will say something to the so-called “protesters“ and Kalushev fans. Something must be infinitely clear to you! Against you stands a huge group of people who know that you are wrong and abnormal, are disgusted by you and stand firm and unwaveringly against you. You will not win this battle. Your pitiful protests will decrease and eventually disappear. Journalists will stop covering you. Televisions will stop filming you. Even Ivo Mirchev's trolls will stop writing about you. You are doomed. Next time there will be 20 people at your protest. Then 10. And in the end only Ralitsa Asenova will remain… the other two will be the orderlies from the “4th kilometer“.