Andrey Gyurov: Iliana Yotova is my main opponent

Presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov identified in the studio of the morning block of bTV the incumbent president Iliana Yotova as the main competitor in the election race.

According to him, the institutional presence and the rating of the presidential institution are among the factors that put Yotova at the center of the campaign.

Gyurov said that his candidacy and the initiative committee behind it offer an alternative based on the independence of the presidential institution and closer contact with citizens.

“A president must be able to show that he has his own opinion“, Gyurov pointed out.

He also said that the head of state must be “an amplifier of the people's voice“ and to put their problems in the focus of the public debate.

Gyurov also commented on the support from “We continue the change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“. He emphasized that the initiative committee is civil and includes people from various professional fields, including teachers, doctors and representatives of cultural circles.

Gyurov also defended the work of the caretaker government, of which he was prime minister. According to him, during the short period of government, actions were taken under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, measures to support affected sectors, and a program for municipal projects was launched.

On the topic of his relations with Iliana Yotova, he stated that there was “very good interaction“ between the institutions and that no problems or contradictions arose.

Gyurov also commented on the possibility of receiving support from GERB voters. He stated that no formal support from the party was sought, and the appeal was to citizens and voters based on specific principles and ideas.

We remind you that the presidential couple Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev was officially registered to participate in the elections on October 25.