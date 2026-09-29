The residents of the capital's "Mladost 1" district have been without hot water for almost a month. In their report to "Around the World and at Home", they indicate that the heating in their homes has been stopped, and at the same time, hot water is springing up behind one of the blocks in the area.

Initially, the reports were for blocks 17 and 18 and the "Mickey Mouse" kindergarten, but it turns out that there are problems in other parts of the area as well. Residents of block 18 say that after the planned water supply in September, they had hot water for only a few days.

Lidiya Lilova from block 18 says that after September 19, there has been no hot water in the building.

„In block 18, after they turned on our water as planned on September 13, I'm not really sure, but we had water for about 2-3 days. Then they turned it off, at some point they turned it on again and turned it off on the 19th. There has been no water since the 19th.“

A large hot water spill has formed behind the block in the meantime. According to Lilova, she sought information from “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, but did not receive a clear explanation of where the problem came from.

“They said they did not know, possibly there is a breakthrough a little further down in block 20, but there is no work there. In reality, there is no one anywhere in the entire neighborhood who is working to fix any kind of failure.“

Another resident of the area - Petko Mitov, says that people are forced to cope with the lack of hot water with improvised means.

“In the block, right above my apartment, I am on the seventh, there are three children on the eighth. Beds, hot water, water heaters – that's it.“

The problems are not limited to this part of “Mladost“. Anton Paunov, house manager of block 45, claims that during the first nine months of the year the building was without hot water for a total of more than two and a half months.

“There is not a week in which there is not an affected block or blocks. For these nine calendar months so far this year we have not had hot water for more than two and a half months, including heating, respectively, during the past heating season.“

According to him, a large part of the active accidents in Sofia are precisely within the scope of the “Sofia Iztok“ thermal power plant. Paunov describes communication with the company as extremely difficult and points out that residents most often only manage to talk to the emergency teams on site.

There has been no hot water in the area of block 45 since August 28, and after another postponement, the specified deadline for its restoration is October 16.

The mayor of the “Mladost“ district, Eng. Kokurin, explains that in the last two months, signals from citizens have become more frequent.

“In many places, after the preventive maintenance of the “Iztok“ TPP, quite a few local accidents have also appeared. From “Toplofikatsiya“ There are also quite a few scheduled repairs in our area and this creates precisely these complex problems, because in addition to scheduled repairs, local problems also accumulate.“

According to the district mayor, the lack of resources further complicates the elimination of the problems accumulated over the years.

Residents have filed reports to various institutions, but according to Lidiya Lilova, there has been no result so far.

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ indicates that there is a breakdown in the heat transfer network in the area of block 17 and an organization has been created to eliminate the breach. According to the company's position, after the maintenance of the “Sofia Iztok“ TPP and the subsequent filling of the heat transfer network, breakdowns have occurred in various sections.

The company cites the technical condition of the network and the high degree of depreciation of its individual sections as the reason.