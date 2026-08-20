Road conditions today: Repairs on Hemus and Trakia Motorways, a black chronicle from the Traffic Police and a yellow cod

The road conditions in the country remain dynamic and complicated in the early morning hours. Drivers should drive with increased caution due to active repairs and maintenance on key routes, warns the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API). At the same time, the Ministry of Interior reported a serious number of road accidents and hundreds of outbreaks of fires in the country due to the extreme heat.

Here is the full and detailed overview of the situation on the roads, borders and in the mountains as of 6:50 a.m. on August 20, 2026 y.:

Black statistics from the Traffic Police: 2 dead and 37 injured per day

The Traffic Police (Traffic Police) reports serious injuries on the republican road network. Over the past 24 hours, 30 severe crashes where two people lost their lives, and 37 citizens were injured with varying degrees of bodily harm.

The General Directorate of the “National Police“ reminds that intensified checks continue as part of the specialized police operation to comply with the Road Traffic Act. Speed limits, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, as well as risky overtaking are being strictly monitored.

Fire Department Summary: Over 130 fires extinguished, yellow code for heat

The hot and dry weather in the country has led to a critical situation with the fire hazard. Effective August 20, 2026 yellow code for dangerous heat in almost all of Bulgaria, with maximum temperatures between 33 and 38 degrees.

The General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ informed that over the past 24 hours, firefighters have responded to hundreds of reports of accidents. a total of 136 fires on the territory of the country. Six helicopters and one "Spartan" aircraft of the Bulgarian Army are also ready to be involved in extinguishing larger forest areas.

Repairs and measures of the RIA: Restrictions on the „Hemus“, „Thrace“ and „Struma“

The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) introduces temporary traffic organization on several of the main motorways:

AM „Hemus“ (Sofia region): On August 20 and 21 from 8:00 to 16:00, roadside vegetation will be removed in the section between 42nd and 44th km, as well as between 53rd and 54th km. Traffic in the emergency or external active lane in the Sofia lane is being gradually restricted, and traffic is being redirected.

On August 20 and 21 from 8:00 to 16:00, roadside vegetation will be removed in the section between 42nd and 44th km, as well as between 53rd and 54th km. Traffic in the emergency or external active lane in the Sofia lane is being gradually restricted, and traffic is being redirected. AM „Trakia“: Today, August 20, from 9:00 to 18:00, replacement of counting camera stands is being carried out at the 0th km in the area of the „Chernata kotka“ complex in the lane towards Sofia. Traffic is being restricted in stages in each lane. At km 252 in the direction of Burgas, traffic is also being carried out with increased caution only in the active lane.

Today, August 20, from 9:00 to 18:00, replacement of counting camera stands is being carried out at the 0th km in the area of the „Chernata kotka“ complex in the lane towards Sofia. Traffic is being restricted in stages in each lane. At km 252 in the direction of Burgas, traffic is also being carried out with increased caution only in the active lane. AM „Struma“: Partial repairs of two road junctions in Blagoevgrad district continue. Traffic is restricted at the “General Todorovo – Novo Konomladi“ road junction at 159 km in the direction of Sofia, and a detour route has been introduced through local municipal roads.

Traffic at the borders: Heavy traffic and suspended ferries

According to data from the General Directorate of “Border Police“ as of this morning the situation at the border checkpoint is as follows:

The border with Turkey: A large-scale reconstruction has begun at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint to expand the checkpoint. A temporary traffic organization has been introduced, with capacity being maintained, but truck drivers are advised to allow more time for passage. Traffic at the truck exit is intense.

A large-scale reconstruction has begun at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint to expand the checkpoint. A temporary traffic organization has been introduced, with capacity being maintained, but truck drivers are advised to allow more time for passage. Traffic at the truck exit is intense. The border with Serbia: Intense and increased traffic for cars at the checkpoint “Kalotina“ both at the entrance and exit of the country.

Intense and increased traffic for cars at the checkpoint “Kalotina“ both at the entrance and exit of the country. Border with Romania: Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes. However, due to the critically low level of the Danube River, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – remain temporarily suspended. Zimnich.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains: Sunny, but with a risk of thunderstorms

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) reports that the conditions for tourism in the morning hours are good. In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with light to moderate wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach about 28 degrees, and at 2000 meters - about 21 degrees.

However, the mountain rescuers warn tourists to go out well equipped, to carry enough water and to protect themselves from the strong sun. In the afternoon hours over the southern massifs (especially the Rhodopes) cumulus clouds are possible with a risk of local thunderstorm activity.