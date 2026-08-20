SOS decides again about the lift to "Aleko" and the cable car "Knyazhevo - Kopitoto"

The Sofia Municipal Council is meeting today at an extraordinary meeting. It will consider three reports returned for re-voting by the Sofia Regional Governor Yovelina Tikhova.

This was reported by BNT.

Two of the reports are related to the adopted detailed development plans for the lift to "Aleko" and the cable car "Knyazhevo – Kopitoto“.

According to the regional governor, the new plans lack an environmental assessment, and in addition, the management plan for the “Vitosha“ Nature Park is violated, which does not allow the construction of new facilities, but only the repair and replacement of existing ones.

The municipal councilors will also consider the report on the ice rink in the Knyazhevska Garden.