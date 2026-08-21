Road conditions today (August 21, 2026): Repairs on "Hemus" and "Trakia", fires, accidents and traffic at the borders

The situation on the roads and borders of the country remains dynamic and busy towards 6:50 on August 21, 2026 Over the past 24 hours, dozens of serious accidents and hundreds of fires have been registered due to the ongoing summer heat, and the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) is introducing new temporary traffic organizations on the main highways. According to data from the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS), the conditions for tourism are good, but in the past few hours, the bodies of two deceased citizens have been reported to have been discovered in the mountains.

We offer you the full information bulletin on the situation in Bulgaria:

Traffic and Fire Department: Black statistics for 24 hours

According to official data from the press center of The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), published on their official website (www.mvr.bg), has registered the following data on incidents in the country over the past 24 hours:

Serious accidents: 23 serious road accidents on the territory of the country.

23 serious road accidents on the territory of the country. Black statistics from the Traffic Police: Two people died, and 27 citizens were injured and hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

Two people died, and 27 citizens were injured and hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries. Summary from the fire department: The units of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) have extinguished a total of 145 fires throughout the country.

The units of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) have extinguished a total of 145 fires throughout the country. Material damage: 25 fires occurred with direct property losses (of which 11 in residential buildings and 8 in vehicles). The remaining 120 incidents were without material damage – mainly in dry grass, bushes and waste due to high summer temperatures.

Construction, repairs and measures of the RIA

From The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API), through the agency's press center (www.api.bg), appeals to drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed due to increased traffic at the end of the working week and the following active repairs:

AM “Hemus“ (Sofia Region): Today (August 21) from 8:00 to 16:00, the phased restriction of traffic in the outer active lane in the section between the 42nd and 44th km (Sofia direction) continues. The reason is the removal of excess roadside vegetation. The traffic flow is redirected to the middle active and overtaking lanes.

Today (August 21) from 8:00 to 16:00, the phased restriction of traffic in the outer active lane in the section between the 42nd and 44th km (Sofia direction) continues. The reason is the removal of excess roadside vegetation. The traffic flow is redirected to the middle active and overtaking lanes. AM „Thrace“: Short-term technical activities and replacement of elements of the counting cameras in the area of the 0th kilometer continue, temporarily limiting entry into the emergency lane.

Short-term technical activities and replacement of elements of the counting cameras in the area of the 0th kilometer continue, temporarily limiting entry into the emergency lane. Kyustendil Region: By the end of the day (August 21), the asphalt pavement is being patched on road I-6 BCP “Gueshevo“ – Kyustendil – Sofia (from km 0 to km 42), as well as on road II-62 Samokov – Dupnitsa (from km 0 to km 29). Traffic is being allowed to pass sequentially in the free lane.

Border Traffic (Main Directorate “Border Police“)

According to the morning report of DG „Border Police“, available in the information center of the Ministry of Interior, the traffic at the border checkpoints (BCPP) is as follows:

The border with Serbia: Intense traffic at the exit for passenger cars at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint. Due to the ongoing construction and installation activities to modernize the crossing, the lanes have been narrowed and the crossing time has been extended.

Intense traffic at the exit for passenger cars at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint. Due to the ongoing construction and installation activities to modernize the crossing, the lanes have been narrowed and the crossing time has been extended. The border with Turkey: Traffic is intense at the checkpoint “Captain Andreevo“ for trucks leaving the country.

Traffic is intense at the checkpoint “Captain Andreevo“ for trucks leaving the country. Border with Romania: Crossing the Danube Bridge at Ruse – Giurgiu is carried out normally in both lanes. Important warning: due to the critically low level of the Danube River, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich have temporarily suspended operations for an indefinite period of time.

Crossing the Danube Bridge at Ruse – Giurgiu is carried out normally in both lanes. Important warning: due to the critically low level of the Danube River, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich have temporarily suspended operations for an indefinite period of time. Border with Greece and North Macedonia: Traffic is normal at all checkpoints.

Conditions for hiking in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross (www.pss-bg.bg) reports that the conditions for hiking in the morning hours are good, but the weather is dangerous. There is scattered cloud cover before noon, but local showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon – mostly over the Rila-Rhodope region. Moderate to strong northwesterly winds are blowing on the high ridges. Lift facilities in the resorts are operating on schedule.

Important warning from rescuers: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of two deceased men were found in the mountains (in Stara Planina and in the area under Mount Kom). In both cases, the death was not a direct result of a mountaineering accident, but was due to health problems. The Bulgarian Mountaineering and Hiking Association reminds tourists not to underestimate their preparation, to carry enough water, spare batteries for their phones, not to assess the routes themselves and to always inform loved ones about their exact route.

Sources of information: Press Center of the Ministry of Interior (MVI) – GDPBZN and GDGP (www.mvr.bg); “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (www.api.bg); Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross (www.pss-bg.bg).