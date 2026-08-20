Health Minister Katya Ivkova has assigned the portfolios to her deputies

With her order, Health Minister Katya Ivkova assigned the functions to her deputies, the press center of the relevant ministry announced, BTA reports.

Dr. Ivian Benishev will coordinate and control policies in the healthcare system in the directorates of “Public Enterprises and Property Management“, “Emergency Medical Care“ and “European Coordination and International Cooperation“. He will also be responsible for the National Center for Training and Qualification in the Emergency Medical Care System, as well as for the emergency medical care centers.

Galya Alexandrova will coordinate and control the directorates “Budget and Finance“, “Implementation of Projects, Programs and Strategies“ and “Health Information Systems“. Her portfolio also includes the coordination and management of projects and investments financed under the “Human Resources Development“ 2021-2027 Program, “Environment“ 2021-2027, the Swiss-Bulgarian Cooperation Program and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, including investments in the modernization of hospitals, psychiatric care, the air emergency medical care system, the National Digital Platform for Medical Diagnostics, centers for interventional diagnostics and endovascular treatment of cerebrovascular diseases and the development of outpatient care.

The control over the directorates “Medical Activities“, “Public Health“ and “Drug Policy“ is assumed by Dr. Nikolay Valov. His portfolio will include the management and coordination of the activities of the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“ (IAMH), the Bulgarian Medicines Agency (BMA), the National Center for Transfusion Hematology and the Regional Centers for Transfusion Hematology (NCTH), as well as the National Expert Medical Commission (NELC), the Regional Health Inspectorates (RHI), the Centers for Comprehensive Services for Children with Disabilities and Chronic Diseases (CCDCDH), the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products (NCCRLP), the Center for Assisted Reproduction (CAR), the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCZPB), the National Center for Public Health and Analyses (NCPHA), the National Center for Radiobiology and Radiation Protection (NCRRP), state psychiatric hospitals and homes for medical and social care for children. Dr. Nikolay Valov also takes on the functions of a body for the recognition of professional qualifications in regulated medical professions and specialties in the healthcare system.

BTA recalls that a few days ago Dr. Nikolay Valov was appointed as Deputy Minister by order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.