Yellow code for dangerous heat on Friday: Where will temperatures hit 39 degrees?

The heat wave that has swept our country will reach its peak tomorrow. The official weather forecast for Friday, August 21, 2026, shows dangerously high temperatures in large areas of the country. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has already announced a yellow code for dangerous heat for almost all of Bulgaria, the on-duty forecasters reported to Nova TV (source: nova.bg/news/view/2026/08/20/548410/).

Where will it be hottest?

On the night of Friday, the weather will remain clear and mostly calm. During the day, sunny and dry weather awaits us. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 34° and 39° degrees. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will reach around 35° degrees. Atmospheric pressure will drop and remain slightly below the monthly average.

The only areas that remain outside the yellow warning code for Friday are along the Black Sea coast. The areas Dobrich, Varna and Burgas will enjoy more bearable summer temperatures.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

For tourists by the sea, Friday will offer perfect beach conditions, without extreme heat.

Maximum air temperatures near the sea: between 27° and 30° degrees.

between 27° and 30° degrees. Sea water temperature: about 24°–25° degrees.

about 24°–25° degrees. Surge at sea: up to 2-3 points.

up to 2-3 points. Wind: weak to moderate from the east-southeast.

In the mountains, the weather will be extremely suitable for tourism, sunny and with a moderate to moderate easterly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 29° degrees, and at 2000 meters - around 22° degrees.

Warning: Extreme risk of fires!

The prolonged drought and high temperatures have raised the fire danger index to red in many regions. Authorities are calling for extreme caution when working outdoors and handling fire, as even the smallest spark can cause major disasters. Due to the heat, regular restrictions on the movement of heavy trucks on highways in the afternoon are also expected to come into effect.