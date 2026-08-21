The flames near Kotel and Karlovo were brought under control, and there was an accident with buses in Sofia

The fire has put several regions in Bulgaria under pressure over the past 24 hours. Thanks to the rapid intervention of firefighters, military personnel and volunteers, the most critical outbreaks in the Sliven and Karlovo regions have already been brought under control, and the incident in the capital was eliminated in a timely manner.

A train set fire to Rozino and Karnare, the disaster has been eliminated

A large fire broke out in the late afternoon on Thursday between the Karlovo villages of Rozino and Karnare, affecting a total area of about 800 acres, of which only 10 acres are forest, reports the regional media KarlovoPress. The signal was filed shortly before 6:00 p.m., and 14 firefighting teams from Plovdiv and Sofia regions were immediately sent to the scene, supported by forest officials and volunteers.

According to official information from the press center of the Regional Fire Service, quoted by BNT News, the most likely cause of the incident was a spark that flew from a passing freight train on the sub-Balkan railway line Sofia-Burgas. By midnight, the fire was completely extinguished, but three teams on duty will remain on site until morning to prevent a possible resurgence of the fire.

Critical situation near Gradec and Medven: BG-ALERT and aerial extinguishing

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the national early warning system BG-ALERT was activated for residents in the area of the Kotla villages of Gradec and Medven, reports bTV News. The fire there started on both sides of road II-48 and quickly spread to dry grasses, bushes and deciduous forest, burning down over 2000 acres of forest.

The following were involved in the heavy operation to control the fire:

Seven fire trucks from Sliven and Burgas;

Two military helicopters “Cougar“ (Cougar) from the “Krumovo“

air base

Modular formation of 22 soldiers from the Brigade Command – Sliven;

Employees of the State Forestry Administration - Kotel.

The Director of the State Forestry Administration, Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, confirmed to Fakti.bg that the front of the fire in Slivensko has been successfully localized and there is no immediate danger to populated areas. However, due to the very rugged terrain in the direction of Kotel, extinguishing the smoldering fires will continue throughout the night and throughout Friday (August 21).

Local incident: Bus garage in “Orlandovtsi“ is on fire

A fire alarm was registered in Sofia at around 9:17 p.m. on Thursday evening. The flames engulfed a bus garage located in the capital's "Orlandovtsi" neighborhood, in the area of the intersection of "Dan Kolov" and "Lavandula" streets next to the Vladayska River, reports BNR.

Two teams of the capital's fire department were immediately sent to the scene, who quickly localized and extinguished the fire. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that no people were injured in the incident and there was no serious material damage to the city's infrastructure. The causes of the flames are being clarified, and a detailed inspection is pending.

In connection with the expected high temperatures and the yellow code for heat on Friday, the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ calls for increased attention and an absolute ban on lighting open fires.