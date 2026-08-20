Boyko Borisov introduced the new regional coordinator of GERB-Ruse - Dimo Tonev

The leader of GERB Boyko Borisov introduced the new regional coordinator of GERB-Ruse - the mayor of Marten Dimo Tonev. In front of journalists in Ruse, Borisov announced the changes in the regional leadership of the party. Tonev takes the place of the previous regional coordinator of GERB in Ruse, Georgi Krastev, BTA reports.

For Ruse, we need someone who is constantly here. And the people of Ruse want to know our new vision, because for decades we have been explaining about Schengen, about the Eurozone, about the Banking Union. GERB has done all of this, said Borisov. “In Ruse, what we promised - halls, stadiums, philharmonics, operas, sports halls - we have done everything”, emphasized the GERB leader. Now we have to tell the city what we want to do from now on, especially the infrastructure that comes from Veliko Tarnovo to Ruse and, above all, the industrialization of the city, said Borisov.

He also introduced the new members of the regional structure of GERB.

Tonev thanked for the trust in him. From now on, we have a lot of work ahead of us, because people do not want promises, but want to see results, what is changing and, above all, security, he commented.

The goal is for Ruse to become a powerful and industrial center, as it was. Transport corridors are also extremely important, Borisov emphasized. He added that he has never divided mayors along party lines and recalled that Ruse has received about 45 million leva for various projects. Borisov expressed hope that the current rulers will also approach this way. But in any case, we as a party must have a candidate for mayor, we must have a strong structure that will make the city believe in us again, and this can be done with new and experienced, capable people who can offer a new vision, Borisov emphasized.

The GERB leader stated that a large part of the new leadership of GERB-Ruse is from the Youth Political Academy. It remains for us to prepare a new government, in which we can state with new people why we want to govern, and for them to prepare so that we do not end up in such ridiculous situations as this government, Borisov also commented.

Asked whether to expect an independent candidacy of GERB for the presidential elections, Borisov replied that this would become clear in September. I had a candidate pair that would have won, Borisov pointed out. “In Pomorie, when I was at the academy and Mitko Nikolov was sitting next to me, I said that a presidential candidate is on the table, and what happened is what happened“, commented the GERB leader. Asked whether he himself would run for president, Borisov replied: “I think that three times prime minister of a country is enough. And that's why next time we will propose three new prime ministers, from whom the party will choose, who I think you will like“.

Borisov also answered a question about whether it is not important to have an opposition president. It is no coincidence that Mrs. Yotova, who is a very serious candidate, a very experienced person, is not being promoted by a party, but by an initiative committee, the GERB leader emphasized. “The same applies to the center-right. If it is an initiative committee and then we support a single candidacy, whichever it is, I don't want to go into detail, then I can convince the people in GERB that this is right. But there is still time until September and we will do it“, he added.