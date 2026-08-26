Investigating official misconduct in the Ministry of Health over the license for a dental clinic in which a child died

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into possible official misconduct in the Ministry of Health related to the permit to operate a dental clinic in Plovdiv, Nova TV reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, in February 2026, a high-ranking official in the health department failed to fulfill his official duties when exercising his powers regarding the license of the medical facility. The version is being investigated that the actions were aimed at the clinic receiving a benefit and there was a risk of significant harmful consequences from them.

The inspection will cover the actions and inactions of officials responsible for the permit for medical activity of the clinic. It will be clarified whether the legal requirements for the issuance, maintenance and control of the license were met.

The state prosecution specifies that this investigation is separate from the criminal proceedings for the death of a child after medical manipulation in the same dental clinic.

The new proceedings are related to the results of inspections by the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“. According to what they found, the medical institution was operating outside the rules set by the health authorities. The investigation has been assigned to an investigator from the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and continues under its leadership and supervision.