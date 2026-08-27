Who is entering the battle for "Dondukov 2: Overview as of August 27th

The preparation for the presidential elections in Bulgaria, scheduled for October 25, 2026, are entering a decisive phase. According to the chronogram of The Central Election Commission (CEC), parties and coalitions must register by September 9, initiative committees - by September 14, and the deadline for the presidential candidate pairs themselves expires on September 22. Although the vote is just weeks away, the official nominations from the largest party headquarters are still being kept secret, which increases political tension.

Clear candidacies and political coalitions

The current head of state Iliyana Yotova officially announced her ambition for a full presidential term. She will be nominated by an independent initiative committee and has already received categorical support from the “Progressive Bulgaria“ formation, as well as from BSP structures.

Another key axis has also formed in the public space. The coalition between “Continue the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ (PP-DB) is preparing to support the candidacy of the former caretaker prime minister and former deputy governor of the BNB Andrei Gyurov. Georgi Kandev is being considered for his vice president. According to political analysts quoted by Deutsche Welle (dw.com/bg), a possible clash between Yotova and Gyurov would turn the elections into a direct duel between two radically different visions - sovereignist and clearly pro-European.

Other confirmed participants in the race

Several smaller parties and independent politicians have already declared their participation:

Radostin Vassilev – the leader of the party „MECH“ officially announced his candidacy.

– the leader of the party „MECH“ officially announced his candidacy. Nikolai Nenchev – former Minister of Defense and current Ambassador to Ukraine enters the battle on behalf of the BZNS.

– former Minister of Defense and current Ambassador to Ukraine enters the battle on behalf of the BZNS. Ivan Khristanov – former deputy minister and leader of „Obnovlenie“ will also compete.

– former deputy minister and leader of „Obnovlenie“ will also compete. Prof. Daniel Valchev – publicly announced his readiness to participate as a citizen candidate.

– publicly announced his readiness to participate as a citizen candidate. Георги Димов и Цвета Кирилова – влизат в надпреварата като независими претенденти.

Къде са големите партии?

Към този момент три от водещите политически сили – ГЕРБ, „Възраждане“ и ДПС – запазват пълно мълчание и все още не са обявили своите кандидати или дали ще подкрепят чужди номинации. Очаква се техните решения да станат ясни в дните непосредствено преди крайния срок на ЦИК в средата на септември.