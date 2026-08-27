The partial state of emergency near Belitsa remains until September 13

The partial state of emergency around the arms factory of the company “EMKO“ near the Tryavna village of Belitsa is extended by 30 days and will remain in force until September 13, 2026. The decision, taken by the Mayor of Tryavna Municipality Dencho Minev, aims to ensure maximum security in the area after the incident on August 10, when an ammunition depot exploded.

The risk remains: Why is the measure extended?

The order to extend the emergency regime enters into force retroactively from August 13, when the initial partial state of emergency was declared. The restrictive measures cover forest areas and arable land within a radius of 500 meters from the factory's production site, located in the nearby village of Stanchov Han.

According to the official reasons of the local authorities, published by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA - bta.bg), the securing of the area has not been completed. Therefore, access of civilians, vehicles and equipment within the designated protected area is prohibited.

Advanced phase of clearance and discovered ammunition

Specialized teams of the ground forces continue intensive work in the field. Data provided by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) and quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR - bnrnews.bg) indicate that to date, servicemen have successfully cleared 398 decares of a total of 566 decares of forest and agricultural land affected area.

So far discovered and located:

53 pieces of unexploded ordnance , which are subject to controlled disposal;

, which are subject to controlled disposal; Over 1 ton (1070 kg) of scattered metal debris from the structure of the exploded warehouse;

from the structure of the exploded warehouse; The operation involves 17 military personnel and civilian experts with six units of specialized military equipment.

What are the versions of the investigation?

The District Prosecutor's Office in Gabrovo is actively investigating the causes of the incident. According to information from Nova TV (nova.bg) and the Bulgarian National Television (BNT - bntnews.bg), the main workshop and the remaining warehouses of “EMKO“ were not affected by the detonation. The management of the weapons factory has already expressed readiness to restore the production process as soon as they are completed. the procedural and investigative actions, and experts assure that despite the complete destruction of the warehouse, sufficient material traces will be found at the site to establish the exact cause of the explosion.