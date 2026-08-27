Polish rescuers pulled a father and a child from the sea near Sozopol

A dramatic wave of incidents has marked the Southern Black Sea coast in recent days. Polish rescuers pulled a child and his father from the water near Sozopol, preventing another tragedy. The action took place on the beach “Harmani“ during off-hours.

The Baltic Rescue and KNG Lifeguard Service teams responded after 7:30 p.m. to a report of two foreign tourists being swept away by a dead wave. Thanks to their lightning-fast response, the 51-year-old man and his 7-year-old boy were pulled ashore unharmed.

The tragedy with the drowned child from Svishtov

Unfortunately, the sea near Sozopol also showed its most dangerous face. A day earlier, a large-scale search operation ended in a black chronicle. Yesterday, a drowned 7-year-old child from Svishtov was found, missing in the stormy waters on the same beach.

According to information from BNT (bntnews.bg), the 52-year-old father entered the sea with two of his three children after the end of the rescue shift. While he was helping one, the strong underwater current swept away the other boy.

The child's body was found by divers in the southern part of the beach, they confirmed to Nova TV (nova.bg).

What we need to know about the dangerous meltem

At the end of August, the “meltem“ wind is observed along the Black Sea coast, which causes treacherous bottom pits and strong dead currents. Authorities and rescue services are pleading with tourists:

To strictly observe flag signaling.

Not to enter the water after 18:00.

To supervise their children at all times.

If you want to follow the development of safety on our beaches, we can take a look at what new video surveillance measures are being introduced on the beach “Harmani“ or how to recognize a dead current. What aspect of the topic interests you most?