The Peshtera - Batak road remains blocked after the flood

The Peshtera - Batak road remains completely closed to traffic after a devastating water disaster flooded the Rhodope Mountains. The tidal wave, which originated from the Batak and Nova Mahala areas, caused a sharp rise in the level of the Stara Reka River. The torrential rain severely compromised the 12-kilometer section of the gorge, knocking out guardrails and bringing down huge amounts of soil, trees and stones onto the roadway.

The regional governor and experts from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) are conducting an assessment of the damage. It is expected that traffic on the key artery will be partially restored by the end of the week at the earliest, provided that the route is safe for passage. The introduced vehicle ban requires drivers to use an alternative detour route: Varvara – Kostandovo station – Rakitovo – Batak, which extends the journey by over 50 kilometers.

The disaster in Batak and Peshtera: What is the damage?

** Flooded homes and evacuation**: The declared state of emergency remains in force in Batak, with between 30 and 40 houses seriously flooded, and dozens of families with destroyed furniture, appliances and household goods. In the town of Peshtera, the “Lukovitsa“ neighborhood was severely affected, where the overflowing Stara Reka flooded dozens of properties. Emergency evacuations of residents were required, including rescuing a three-month-old baby through a broken window.

** Destroyed Streets**: Three main streets in Batak have had their asphalt completely removed and need complete reconstruction.

** Danger in drinking water**: The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) Pazardzhik took emergency samples from the water supply network. Due to serious deviations in the indicators, it is a complete ban on the use of water for drinking and cooking in Batak . In Peshtera, the water remains safe.

. In Peshtera, the water remains safe. ** Search operation**: Rescue teams continue the 24-hour search for a 58-year-old man from Peshtera. He was swept away by the water while trying to save his wife and child. Sniffer dogs and a drone are being used in the operation.

State and municipal social services have already started describing the damage on site in the affected areas. Affected households can submit applications for a one-time emergency aid, the maximum amount of which reaches about 1,100 euros (nearly 2,200 leva). Activities to clear the tons of silt, sediment and wood waste in the Rhodope Mountains continue with heavy equipment.