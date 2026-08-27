August 27, 1895 Aleko Konstantinov climbs Cherni Vrh

On August 27, 1895, on Cherni Vrh in Vitosha, the founding of the Bulgarian Tourist Union began under the leadership of the writer Aleko Konstantinov. The invitation to establish a club of Bulgarian tourists was published in the newspaper “Zname”, issue 99 of August 23 of this year, addressed to lovers of Bulgarian nature. More than 300 people, different in age, gender, and social affiliation, responded.

The idea is, through the creation of an organized tourist movement, to study Bulgaria, its wonderful natural features and rich cultural and historical heritage, to educate its citizens in the most valuable moral virtues.

A statute was drawn up, the goals, tasks, and program were defined. Active organizational and cultural activity began. In the first years of the 20th century, tourist branches in the country multiplied. The growth and development of the organized tourist movement was facilitated by the attitude and cooperation of state institutions, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Public Education, community centers, forest departments, city halls, military, etc.