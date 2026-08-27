Cold and Precipitation on Thursday: Yellow Code for Storms in Bulgaria

Cold and precipitation on Thursday: Yellow code for storms in our country

Cold front replaces the heat: Where to expect intense rains and thunderstorms on August 27?

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, August 27, 2026, will change with the passage of a cold front, which will bring short-term precipitation, thunderstorms and conditions for hail. Maximum temperatures in the country will vary mainly between 29° and 34°, with thermometers in the capital Sofia reaching around 30°.

The current forecast as of 15:50 on August 26 shows that despite the decrease in atmospheric pressure, it will remain slightly higher than the average for the end of the month. A yellow code for potentially dangerous thunderstorms and local intense precipitation has been declared for three regions in the northeastern part of the country.

Distribution of precipitation and cloudiness by region

Northeastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea Coast

Sunny weather will prevail during the day, but around and after noon, cumulonimbus cloudiness will increase rapidly. The northeastern regions will be most affected by the summer storms. Variable clouds and short-term precipitation with thunderstorm activity are expected along the Black Sea Coast (in cities such as Varna and Burgas). The wind will be weak to moderate from the northwest.

Western and Central Bulgaria

In most of the Danube Plain and the Thracian Lowland, the day will start with clear weather, followed by cloudiness in the afternoon. Local precipitation is possible mainly around the mountain ranges.

Weather in the mountains

Conditions for tourism will be favorable only in the first half of the day. After lunch, powerful cumulus clouds with short-lived but intense precipitation and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. Forecasters advise tourists to avoid open ridges and peaks in the late afternoon due to the risk of lightning. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26°, and at 2000 meters – near 18°.