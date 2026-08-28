Sanctions against Russia, healthcare and roads: Five ministers answer in parliament

Several ministers will be heard within the framework of parliamentary control today, August 28. This is included in the National Assembly's agenda.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova-Chamova will answer questions related to the removal of a person from the 21st sanctions package of the European Union against the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation, as well as requests for the exclusion of other persons from the sanctions list, "Focus" indicated.

The Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev will present information on the issue of preparing students for first aid.

Within the framework of the control, the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova will answer three parliamentary questions. They are related to the continuity of the electronic health record in the National Health Information System "e-Health" in case of full adoption, the support of a specialized medical facility, as well as state health control over the accommodation facilities and water supply in the Glozhene Monastery.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will answer questions related to traffic safety at the road junction and overpass "Novo Selo" in Vidin, built in connection with the project "Danube Bridge II". The other question to him is about the implementation of short-term and long-term safety measures on the E79 road in the Vladaya region.

The Minister of Energy Iva Petrova will answer a parliamentary question about a quarry for the extraction of inert materials on the territory of the Septemvri municipality, in the area of the village of Lozen.

The parliamentary control program also states that due to urgent commitments, the Ministers of Culture Evtim Miloshev, Tourism Ilin Dimitrov, Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev, Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova and Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski will not participate in the meeting.