Drone with explosive device was neutralized near Sozopol

Yesterday, a drone with an explosive device attached to it was neutralized near the islands of Sveti Ivan and Sveti Peter near Sozopol, the Kayatsi Sozopol group wrote on social networks.

The people who discovered the machine immediately reported it, after which Bulgarian Army officers arrived on site and blew up the drone, "Focus" specified.

"Be careful, drones are not toys! If you have such a machine, report it to the relevant institutions", appeal those who found the unmanned aerial vehicle.

All drones that have been discovered so far, both yesterday and today, and well before that, do not carry ammunition, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov on August 26. According to him, the drones discovered on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast are reconnaissance or decoy drones and do not pose a danger due to the presence of ammunition.