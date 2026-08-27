Velislav Velichkov: The election of the Supreme Judicial Council will show whether there is a real change

The election of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council will show whether there will be a real change in the judiciary, or just a replacement of some convenient people with others. This was commented by the MP from "We continue the change" Velislav Velichkov in the studio of "The Day ON AIR".

According to him, there is still no guarantee that the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council will be independent. He stressed that the parliamentary quota will be particularly important if the status quo manages to maintain its influence in the professional quota.

"The parliamentary quota must truly consist of 11 uncompromisingly courageous people, with true professional and moral integrity, who can stand up to the other 11", Velichkov said on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the Prosecutor's College will be particularly interesting, where different camps are already visible. He pointed out that five members will be elected from the professional quota and five from the parliamentary quota.

Velichkov also commented on the nominations for the professional quota, noting that the competition is unusually high - 25 people are competing for five places.

Among the candidates are prosecutors from different levels, as well as self-nominated magistrates. For the parliamentary quota, "We continue the change" propose that the candidacies be discussed after nominations from the civil and academic sectors. Velichkov pointed out names that he could personally support, Andrei Yankulov and judge Tanya Radulovska.

"From this list that is now proposed, I see 5-6 good names, with unquestionable professionalism, moral integrity and no evidence of addictions, scandals, or entering into deals", he said.

The MP emphasized that when choosing, it will not be enough for the candidates to have good professional biographies. According to Velichkov, it should also be clear what their positions are on judicial reform. He gave an example of the questions that he would ask the candidates - what they think about the constitutional changes in the part about the judiciary and what solutions they offer for the problems in the prosecutor's office and the judicial system.

It is precisely from the candidates' answers that it should become clear whether they are ready to be independent and participate in a real reform of the judiciary.